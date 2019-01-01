QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.72/2.94%
52 Wk
23.75 - 26.99
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
13.97
Open
-
P/E
11.31
EPS
106.54
Shares
43.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the food and beverage business. The company offers processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages and confectioneries at wholesale prices. Its product portfolio includes seasoning products, noodles, dry goods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, frozen foods, confectionery. It also operates in the real estate management and logistics business. The majority of the revenues are derived from the processed foods business and frozen and chilled foods business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCPK: MSHXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Shokuhin's (MSHXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCPK: MSHXF) is $24.62 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 17:13:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Shokuhin (OTCPK:MSHXF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Shokuhin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Shokuhin.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Shokuhin is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.