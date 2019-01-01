Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engaged in the food and beverage business. The company offers processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages and confectioneries at wholesale prices. Its product portfolio includes seasoning products, noodles, dry goods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, frozen foods, confectionery. It also operates in the real estate management and logistics business. The majority of the revenues are derived from the processed foods business and frozen and chilled foods business.