Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
105K/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.39 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
105.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
270.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Magseis Fairfield ASA is a geophysical company. The company provides Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) services using Marine Autonomous Seismic System (MASS) proprietary. Mass consists of ultra-compact 4C sensor capsules, fully automated handling systems and data download. The company has its operations in Norway, the USA, and Asia of which Asia generates a majority of revenue to the company.

Magseis Fairfield Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Magseis Fairfield (MSEIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magseis Fairfield (OTCPK: MSEIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magseis Fairfield's (MSEIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magseis Fairfield.

Q

What is the target price for Magseis Fairfield (MSEIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magseis Fairfield

Q

Current Stock Price for Magseis Fairfield (MSEIF)?

A

The stock price for Magseis Fairfield (OTCPK: MSEIF) is $0.3918 last updated Mon Dec 20 2021 15:26:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magseis Fairfield (MSEIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magseis Fairfield.

Q

When is Magseis Fairfield (OTCPK:MSEIF) reporting earnings?

A

Magseis Fairfield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magseis Fairfield (MSEIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magseis Fairfield.

Q

What sector and industry does Magseis Fairfield (MSEIF) operate in?

A

Magseis Fairfield is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.