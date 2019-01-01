QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
0.3/2.66%
52 Wk
7.7 - 13.02
Mkt Cap
145.6M
Payout Ratio
216.68
Open
-
P/E
86.15
EPS
17.87
Shares
12.8M
Outstanding
MESCO Inc is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale, construction, and installation of polyethylene complex pipes in Japan. It also provides engineering of industrial plants, environmental facilities, automation and energy saving machineries.

MESCO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MESCO (MSCZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MESCO (OTCPK: MSCZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MESCO's (MSCZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MESCO.

Q

What is the target price for MESCO (MSCZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MESCO

Q

Current Stock Price for MESCO (MSCZF)?

A

The stock price for MESCO (OTCPK: MSCZF) is $11.4 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:01:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MESCO (MSCZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MESCO.

Q

When is MESCO (OTCPK:MSCZF) reporting earnings?

A

MESCO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MESCO (MSCZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MESCO.

Q

What sector and industry does MESCO (MSCZF) operate in?

A

MESCO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.