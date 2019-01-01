Messaben (OTC:MSBN), Quotes and News Summary

QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Electronics Holdings Inc is a development stage company.
Messaben Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Messaben (MSBN) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Messaben (OTCPK: MSBN) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Messaben's (MSBN) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Messaben.

Q
What is the target price for Messaben (MSBN) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Messaben

Q
Current Stock Price for Messaben (MSBN)?
A

The stock price for Messaben (OTCPK: MSBN) is $0.35 last updated Fri Apr 29 2022 19:55:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Messaben (MSBN) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Messaben.

Q
When is Messaben (OTCPK:MSBN) reporting earnings?
A

Messaben does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Messaben (MSBN) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Messaben.

Q
What sector and industry does Messaben (MSBN) operate in?
A

Messaben is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.