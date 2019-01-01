QQQ
Founded by William Morrison in 1899, Wm Morrison Supermarkets is the U.K.'s fourth- largest grocery chain, with a market share of around 10%. The 2004 takeover of rival Safeway transformed the firm in terms of scale and gave it a significant presence outside its base in Northern England. The company operates about 500 stores, entirely in the United Kingdom. Morrisons has an online presence via a partnership with Ocado and Amazon and has lately been trying to expand its wholesale channel with new agreements (McColl's).

Morrison (Wm) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Morrison (Wm) (MRWSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Morrison (Wm)'s (MRWSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Morrison (Wm).

Q

What is the target price for Morrison (Wm) (MRWSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSF) was reported by Citigroup on February 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MRWSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Morrison (Wm) (MRWSF)?

A

The stock price for Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSF) is $3.65 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:37:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Morrison (Wm) (MRWSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Morrison (Wm) (OTC:MRWSF) reporting earnings?

A

Morrison (Wm) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Morrison (Wm) (MRWSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Morrison (Wm).

Q

What sector and industry does Morrison (Wm) (MRWSF) operate in?

A

Morrison (Wm) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.