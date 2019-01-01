Founded by William Morrison in 1899, Wm Morrison Supermarkets is the U.K.'s fourth- largest grocery chain, with a market share of around 10%. The 2004 takeover of rival Safeway transformed the firm in terms of scale and gave it a significant presence outside its base in Northern England. The company operates about 500 stores, entirely in the United Kingdom. Morrisons has an online presence via a partnership with Ocado and Amazon and has lately been trying to expand its wholesale channel with new agreements (McColl's).