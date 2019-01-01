QQQ
Mirvac is one of Australia's largest residential developers, particularly apartments. Earnings from residential development are volatile, generating about a fifth of EBIT in fiscal 2019, despite only about 13% of the group's invested capital being allocated there. We believe that was a cyclical high and expect development settlements will remain below below the 2019-20 high point. About 80% of Mirvac's earnings come from a relatively predictable commercial property portfolio, more than half of which is office and another fourth in retail, a small industrial portfolio, and a fledgling build-to-rent residential portfolio. The company is gradually allocating more capital to passive property ownership, and within that, trimming retail exposure and adding office, industrial, and residential.

Mirvac Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mirvac Gr (MRVGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mirvac Gr (OTCPK: MRVGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mirvac Gr's (MRVGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mirvac Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Mirvac Gr (MRVGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mirvac Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Mirvac Gr (MRVGF)?

A

The stock price for Mirvac Gr (OTCPK: MRVGF) is $1.84 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:12:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mirvac Gr (MRVGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mirvac Gr.

Q

When is Mirvac Gr (OTCPK:MRVGF) reporting earnings?

A

Mirvac Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mirvac Gr (MRVGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mirvac Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Mirvac Gr (MRVGF) operate in?

A

Mirvac Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.