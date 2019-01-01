|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Marston's (OTCPK: MRTPY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Marston's.
There is no analysis for Marston's
The stock price for Marston's (OTCPK: MRTPY) is $8.32 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 15:11:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 12, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 12, 2012.
Marston's does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Marston's.
Marston's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.