Marel hf is an Iceland-based company who acts as a provider of advanced equipment, systems and services for the poultry, fish, meat and further processing industries and is involved in the manufacturing, development, distribution and sales of solutions for these industries. The company offers systems for processing broilers, turkeys and ducks, equipment and systems for salmon and whitefish processing, both farmed and wild, onboard and ashore. In addition, it also focuses on deboning and trimming, case ready foodservice and bacon processing. The firm also provides products for portioning, coating, heat treatment and sausage making. It organizes its business in four divisions; poultry, fish, meat, and others. Most of the company's revenue derives from poultry processing activity.