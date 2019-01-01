QQQ
Marel hf is an Iceland-based company who acts as a provider of advanced equipment, systems and services for the poultry, fish, meat and further processing industries and is involved in the manufacturing, development, distribution and sales of solutions for these industries. The company offers systems for processing broilers, turkeys and ducks, equipment and systems for salmon and whitefish processing, both farmed and wild, onboard and ashore. In addition, it also focuses on deboning and trimming, case ready foodservice and bacon processing. The firm also provides products for portioning, coating, heat treatment and sausage making. It organizes its business in four divisions; poultry, fish, meat, and others. Most of the company's revenue derives from poultry processing activity.

Marel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marel (MRRLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marel (OTCPK: MRRLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marel's (MRRLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marel.

Q

What is the target price for Marel (MRRLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marel

Q

Current Stock Price for Marel (MRRLF)?

A

The stock price for Marel (OTCPK: MRRLF) is $6.5803 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:35:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marel (MRRLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marel.

Q

When is Marel (OTCPK:MRRLF) reporting earnings?

A

Marel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marel (MRRLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marel.

Q

What sector and industry does Marel (MRRLF) operate in?

A

Marel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.