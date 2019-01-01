QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.65/5.08%
52 Wk
12.72 - 14.9
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
58.18
Open
-
P/E
16.62
Shares
263.6M
Outstanding
Mr Price Group Ltd is a retailer that sells proprietary-branded apparel and home goods through more than a thousand stores and online channels. It operates almost exclusively in Africa, with the vast majority of sales coming from South Africa. Its stores are concept-specific: mrp, the company's primary store, sells clothes, shoes, and accessories targeting young men and women; mrpSport stores sell sports apparel, equipment, footwear, and accessories; Miladys sells clothing for family-oriented women; mrpHome sells homeware and furniture, and Sheet Street sells home textile and decor products.

Mr Price Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mr Price Group (MRPZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mr Price Group (OTCPK: MRPZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mr Price Group's (MRPZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mr Price Group.

Q

What is the target price for Mr Price Group (MRPZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mr Price Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Mr Price Group (MRPZF)?

A

The stock price for Mr Price Group (OTCPK: MRPZF) is $12.72 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 16:34:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mr Price Group (MRPZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mr Price Group.

Q

When is Mr Price Group (OTCPK:MRPZF) reporting earnings?

A

Mr Price Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mr Price Group (MRPZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mr Price Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Mr Price Group (MRPZF) operate in?

A

Mr Price Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.