Mr Price Group Ltd is a retailer that sells proprietary-branded apparel and home goods through more than a thousand stores and online channels. It operates almost exclusively in Africa, with the vast majority of sales coming from South Africa. Its stores are concept-specific: mrp, the company's primary store, sells clothes, shoes, and accessories targeting young men and women; mrpSport stores sell sports apparel, equipment, footwear, and accessories; Miladys sells clothing for family-oriented women; mrpHome sells homeware and furniture, and Sheet Street sells home textile and decor products.