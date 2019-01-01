QQQ
Range
There is no Press for this Ticker
Marmota Ltd is a minerals exploration company. It focuses on gold, copper, and uranium properties. The company project portfolio includes Gawler Craton, Copper Coast, and Junction Dam.

Marmota Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marmota (MRMEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marmota (OTCPK: MRMEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marmota's (MRMEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marmota.

Q

What is the target price for Marmota (MRMEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marmota

Q

Current Stock Price for Marmota (MRMEF)?

A

The stock price for Marmota (OTCPK: MRMEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marmota (MRMEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marmota.

Q

When is Marmota (OTCPK:MRMEF) reporting earnings?

A

Marmota does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marmota (MRMEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marmota.

Q

What sector and industry does Marmota (MRMEF) operate in?

A

Marmota is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.