QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/38.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
15.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.55
EPS
-0.01
Shares
231.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Minera IRL Ltd is engaged in the development and operation of gold mines in Peru. It operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine and owns the Ollachea Project through its subsidiaries. The Ollachea Project has a completed feasibility study and environmental and construction permits.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Minera IRL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minera IRL (MRLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minera IRL (OTCPK: MRLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minera IRL's (MRLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minera IRL.

Q

What is the target price for Minera IRL (MRLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minera IRL

Q

Current Stock Price for Minera IRL (MRLLF)?

A

The stock price for Minera IRL (OTCPK: MRLLF) is $0.0665 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Minera IRL (MRLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minera IRL.

Q

When is Minera IRL (OTCPK:MRLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Minera IRL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minera IRL (MRLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minera IRL.

Q

What sector and industry does Minera IRL (MRLLF) operate in?

A

Minera IRL is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.