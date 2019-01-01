QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
74.49
Shares
100.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MIRAIT Holdings Corp is a Japan-based engineering and services company. The company operates through four segments. The NTT segment builds, maintains, and operates fixed communication facilities for NTT. The multicarrier segment builds, maintains, and operates mobile communication facilities and provides fixed communication equipment and others. The environmental and social innovation segment involves environment-related and new-energy business, social infrastructure, and others. The ICT solutions segment is engaged in cloud computing, office solutions, and software, and builds, maintains, and operates telecommunication systems for general companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MIRAIT Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MIRAIT Holdings (MRHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MIRAIT Holdings (OTCPK: MRHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MIRAIT Holdings's (MRHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MIRAIT Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for MIRAIT Holdings (MRHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MIRAIT Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for MIRAIT Holdings (MRHLF)?

A

The stock price for MIRAIT Holdings (OTCPK: MRHLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MIRAIT Holdings (MRHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MIRAIT Holdings.

Q

When is MIRAIT Holdings (OTCPK:MRHLF) reporting earnings?

A

MIRAIT Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MIRAIT Holdings (MRHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MIRAIT Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does MIRAIT Holdings (MRHLF) operate in?

A

MIRAIT Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.