MIRAIT Holdings Corp is a Japan-based engineering and services company. The company operates through four segments. The NTT segment builds, maintains, and operates fixed communication facilities for NTT. The multicarrier segment builds, maintains, and operates mobile communication facilities and provides fixed communication equipment and others. The environmental and social innovation segment involves environment-related and new-energy business, social infrastructure, and others. The ICT solutions segment is engaged in cloud computing, office solutions, and software, and builds, maintains, and operates telecommunication systems for general companies.