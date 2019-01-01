QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
56.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
939.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company operate its business in various segments which include Transportation, Financial Services and Private Equity. The majority of the company's revenues are generated through its Transportation segment principally across Greece and other European Countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (MRFGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (OTCEM: MRFGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs's (MRFGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (MRFGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (MRFGF)?

A

The stock price for Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (OTCEM: MRFGF) is $0.06 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 20:50:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (MRFGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (OTCEM:MRFGF) reporting earnings?

A

Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (MRFGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs (MRFGF) operate in?

A

Marfin Inv Gr Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.