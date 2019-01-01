DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG is a Germany-based commercial real estate company. It focuses on German real estate market and is an investor and property holder in the segment for secondary locations where its activities include acquisition management and rental of commercial properties. The company concentrates on office, retail, hotel and logistics real estate and owns properties in medium-sized cities and locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany, such as in the Munich, Freiburg, Rostock, Dusseldorf, Bonn, Hamburg, Berlin and Dresden areas.