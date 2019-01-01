QQQ
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG is a Germany-based commercial real estate company. It focuses on German real estate market and is an investor and property holder in the segment for secondary locations where its activities include acquisition management and rental of commercial properties. The company concentrates on office, retail, hotel and logistics real estate and owns properties in medium-sized cities and locations bordering metropolitan areas across Germany, such as in the Munich, Freiburg, Rostock, Dusseldorf, Bonn, Hamburg, Berlin and Dresden areas.

DEMIRE Deutsche Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy DEMIRE Deutsche (MREOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DEMIRE Deutsche (OTCGM: MREOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DEMIRE Deutsche's (MREOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DEMIRE Deutsche.

Q

What is the target price for DEMIRE Deutsche (MREOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DEMIRE Deutsche

Q

Current Stock Price for DEMIRE Deutsche (MREOF)?

A

The stock price for DEMIRE Deutsche (OTCGM: MREOF) is $5.1 last updated Mon Dec 21 2020 14:36:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DEMIRE Deutsche (MREOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DEMIRE Deutsche.

Q

When is DEMIRE Deutsche (OTCGM:MREOF) reporting earnings?

A

DEMIRE Deutsche does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DEMIRE Deutsche (MREOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DEMIRE Deutsche.

Q

What sector and industry does DEMIRE Deutsche (MREOF) operate in?

A

DEMIRE Deutsche is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.