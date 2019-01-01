Moro Corp is an industrial holding company. It is organized into two divisions, the Construction materials division and the Construction contracting division. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Construction contracting division. The company along with its subsidiaries are engaged in the sales, installation, and services of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, and related piping and sheet metals work, it is also engaged in the fabrication and installation of sheet metal ductwork, miscellaneous steel, and reinforced steel, and also the distribution of construction accessories.