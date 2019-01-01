Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the operation of the real estate investment trust. The main activity of the company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the "Core" and "Core-Plus" investment segments, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal. Its segments are based on the type of assets namely Office buildings, Net lease, Shopping centers, Logistics assets, and others. The company generates the maximum revenue from the Office buildings segment.