Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc is a multi-vertical Fintech company generating revenue via its RevoluPAY mobile PSD2 licensed banking app and Visa Card. RevoluPAY Remittances & Forex, RevoluCHARGE pay-as- you-go top-up, RevolUTILITY utility bills, RevoluREALTY real-estate, REVOLUEGAME gaming, RevoluMED healthcare, RevoluESPORTS Esports, RevoluFIN Alternative Lending, RevoluVIP members only net rate Travel Club to more than120 countries.

RevoluGROUP Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RevoluGROUP Canada (MPSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RevoluGROUP Canada (OTCPK: MPSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RevoluGROUP Canada's (MPSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RevoluGROUP Canada.

Q

What is the target price for RevoluGROUP Canada (MPSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RevoluGROUP Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for RevoluGROUP Canada (MPSFF)?

A

The stock price for RevoluGROUP Canada (OTCPK: MPSFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RevoluGROUP Canada (MPSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RevoluGROUP Canada.

Q

When is RevoluGROUP Canada (OTCPK:MPSFF) reporting earnings?

A

RevoluGROUP Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RevoluGROUP Canada (MPSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RevoluGROUP Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does RevoluGROUP Canada (MPSFF) operate in?

A

RevoluGROUP Canada is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.