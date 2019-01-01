QQQ
Mercato Partners Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mercato Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mercato Partners (MPRAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mercato Partners (NASDAQ: MPRAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mercato Partners's (MPRAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mercato Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Mercato Partners (MPRAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mercato Partners

Q

Current Stock Price for Mercato Partners (MPRAU)?

A

The stock price for Mercato Partners (NASDAQ: MPRAU) is $10.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:48:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mercato Partners (MPRAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mercato Partners.

Q

When is Mercato Partners (NASDAQ:MPRAU) reporting earnings?

A

Mercato Partners does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mercato Partners (MPRAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mercato Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Mercato Partners (MPRAU) operate in?

A

Mercato Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.