Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
MPLX is a partnership that owns both pipelines and gathering and processing assets with extensive holdings in the Appalachian region. The asset base is made up of pipeline assets dropped down from Marathon Petroleum, its sponsor, and gathering and processing assets from MarkWest, which it acquired in 2015. MPLX also acquired Andeavor Logistics in July 2019.

MPLX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MPLX (MPLXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MPLX (OTCPK: MPLXP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MPLX's (MPLXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MPLX.

Q

What is the target price for MPLX (MPLXP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MPLX

Q

Current Stock Price for MPLX (MPLXP)?

A

The stock price for MPLX (OTCPK: MPLXP) is $33.375 last updated Thu Mar 18 2021 16:54:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MPLX (MPLXP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MPLX.

Q

When is MPLX (OTCPK:MPLXP) reporting earnings?

A

MPLX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MPLX (MPLXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MPLX.

Q

What sector and industry does MPLX (MPLXP) operate in?

A

MPLX is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.