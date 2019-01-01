QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
20K/154.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
31.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kairos Minerals Ltd is a minerals exploration company currently undertaking exploration for gold and base metal mineralization in Western Australia. The company projects include Pilbara Gold and Roe Hills Gold-Nickel-Cobalt Project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kairos Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kairos Minerals (MPJFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kairos Minerals (OTCPK: MPJFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kairos Minerals's (MPJFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kairos Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Kairos Minerals (MPJFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kairos Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Kairos Minerals (MPJFF)?

A

The stock price for Kairos Minerals (OTCPK: MPJFF) is $0.0161 last updated Today at 4:16:22 PM.

Q

Does Kairos Minerals (MPJFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kairos Minerals.

Q

When is Kairos Minerals (OTCPK:MPJFF) reporting earnings?

A

Kairos Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kairos Minerals (MPJFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kairos Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Kairos Minerals (MPJFF) operate in?

A

Kairos Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.