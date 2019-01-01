Callitas Health Inc is a clinical-stage company. It is engaged in developing technologies for the monitoring and treatment of obesity, diabetes, and other gastroenterological indications. The company's products offering includes ToConceive, C-103 Reformulated Orlistat, and Extrinsa. ToConceive is a fertility enhancing moisturizer. It is clinically proven to increase a woman's own natural conception lubrication, called transudate, to aid in conception. Orlistat is FDA-approved for weight management and sold by Roche as Xenical (prescription) and by GlaxoSmithKline as alli. Extrinsa focuses on women with orgasm and arousal difficulties. The topical, local, and the non-systemic product is also non-hormonal and does not affect the central nervous system.