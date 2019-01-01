QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
588.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
45.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Callitas Health Inc is a clinical-stage company. It is engaged in developing technologies for the monitoring and treatment of obesity, diabetes, and other gastroenterological indications. The company's products offering includes ToConceive, C-103 Reformulated Orlistat, and Extrinsa. ToConceive is a fertility enhancing moisturizer. It is clinically proven to increase a woman's own natural conception lubrication, called transudate, to aid in conception. Orlistat is FDA-approved for weight management and sold by Roche as Xenical (prescription) and by GlaxoSmithKline as alli. Extrinsa focuses on women with orgasm and arousal difficulties. The topical, local, and the non-systemic product is also non-hormonal and does not affect the central nervous system.

Analyst Ratings

Callitas Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Callitas Health (MPHMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Callitas Health (OTCEM: MPHMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Callitas Health's (MPHMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Callitas Health.

Q

What is the target price for Callitas Health (MPHMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Callitas Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Callitas Health (MPHMF)?

A

The stock price for Callitas Health (OTCEM: MPHMF) is $0.013 last updated Fri Oct 01 2021 13:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Callitas Health (MPHMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Callitas Health.

Q

When is Callitas Health (OTCEM:MPHMF) reporting earnings?

A

Callitas Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Callitas Health (MPHMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Callitas Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Callitas Health (MPHMF) operate in?

A

Callitas Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.