QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.13/1.49%
52 Wk
6.64 - 9.46
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
58.33
EPS
0
Shares
328.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PageGroup PLC engaged in providing recruitment consulting. The company is divided into three brands such as page executive which provide management solutions for organization regarding leadership talent, michael page provides recruits on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis, and page personnel provides recruiting services at technical, administrative, clerical, and junior management levels. The derives majority of its revenue from EMEA region followed by the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PageGroup Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PageGroup (MPGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PageGroup (OTCPK: MPGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PageGroup's (MPGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PageGroup.

Q

What is the target price for PageGroup (MPGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PageGroup

Q

Current Stock Price for PageGroup (MPGPF)?

A

The stock price for PageGroup (OTCPK: MPGPF) is $8.56 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:10:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PageGroup (MPGPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 10, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is PageGroup (OTCPK:MPGPF) reporting earnings?

A

PageGroup does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PageGroup (MPGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PageGroup.

Q

What sector and industry does PageGroup (MPGPF) operate in?

A

PageGroup is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.