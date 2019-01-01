Metro Pacific Investments Corp is an investment and infrastructure holding company. The company operates primarily in the northern Philippines through various subsidiaries. Its chief segments include water, which supplies water and sewage services; power, which focuses on the distribution of energy; toll roads; light rail, which maintains rail transit and construction; and logistics, which manages warehousing, delivery, trucking, and shipping. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its water and power segments. The company provides services for commercial, industrial, and residential customers.