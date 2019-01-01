|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Model Performance Acquisition Corp. - Right (NASDAQ: MPACR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Model Performance Acquisition Corp. - Right.
There is no analysis for Model Performance Acquisition Corp. - Right
The stock price for Model Performance Acquisition Corp. - Right (NASDAQ: MPACR) is $0.2701 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:54:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Model Performance Acquisition Corp. - Right.
Model Performance Acquisition Corp. - Right does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Model Performance Acquisition Corp. - Right.
Model Performance Acquisition Corp. - Right is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.