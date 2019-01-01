Movida Participacoes SA through its subsidiaries is engaged in car rental activities in Brazil. The business activities of the group function through Rent a Car (RAC) and light vehicle fleet management and outsourcing segments. The Rent a car segment is responsible for car rental in stores located inside and outside airports, and Fleet Management and Outsourcing segment provide car rental services signed through long-term contracts with corporate clients. In addition, the group is also involved in the sale of used cars. The activities of the firm are executed through its proprietary stores under the Movida Seminovos brand. Geographically activities are carried out through Brazil and it derives most of the revenue from rental activities.