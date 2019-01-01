QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Motus Holdings Ltd is a non-manufacturing service provider in the automotive sector. It has four business segments namely Import and Distribution; Retail and Rental; Financial Services and Aftermarket Parts. The company generates maximum revenue from New motor vehicle. Its Import and Distribution segment includes importer and distributor of passenger, light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and parts to serve a network of dealerships, car rental companies, fleets, and government institutions in South Africa.

Motus Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Motus Hldgs (MOTUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Motus Hldgs (OTCPK: MOTUY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Motus Hldgs's (MOTUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Motus Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Motus Hldgs (MOTUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Motus Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Motus Hldgs (MOTUY)?

A

The stock price for Motus Hldgs (OTCPK: MOTUY) is $7.77 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:46:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Motus Hldgs (MOTUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Motus Hldgs.

Q

When is Motus Hldgs (OTCPK:MOTUY) reporting earnings?

A

Motus Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Motus Hldgs (MOTUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Motus Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Motus Hldgs (MOTUY) operate in?

A

Motus Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.