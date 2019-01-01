QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
MobileSmith Inc is a developer of software applications for the healthcare industry. Its software products include a cloud-based collection of applications that run on its architected healthcare technology ecosystem. The architecture is designed to improve experience of healthcare patients and consumers, who are often at the same time members of various medical insurance networks; optimize delivery of healthcare and relationship between members and insurance networks; and increase adoption, utilization and intelligence of EMRs (electronic medical records), extend EMR's usability to patients and consumers of healthcare. It derives revenue from contracts for subscription to the suite of e-health mobile solutions and, ancillary services provided in connection with subscription services.

MobileSmith Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MobileSmith (MOST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MobileSmith (OTCQB: MOST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MobileSmith's (MOST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MobileSmith.

Q

What is the target price for MobileSmith (MOST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MobileSmith

Q

Current Stock Price for MobileSmith (MOST)?

A

The stock price for MobileSmith (OTCQB: MOST) is $2.5 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MobileSmith (MOST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MobileSmith.

Q

When is MobileSmith (OTCQB:MOST) reporting earnings?

A

MobileSmith does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MobileSmith (MOST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MobileSmith.

Q

What sector and industry does MobileSmith (MOST) operate in?

A

MobileSmith is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.