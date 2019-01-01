MobileSmith Inc is a developer of software applications for the healthcare industry. Its software products include a cloud-based collection of applications that run on its architected healthcare technology ecosystem. The architecture is designed to improve experience of healthcare patients and consumers, who are often at the same time members of various medical insurance networks; optimize delivery of healthcare and relationship between members and insurance networks; and increase adoption, utilization and intelligence of EMRs (electronic medical records), extend EMR's usability to patients and consumers of healthcare. It derives revenue from contracts for subscription to the suite of e-health mobile solutions and, ancillary services provided in connection with subscription services.