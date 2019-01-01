QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/8.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.41 - 12.79
Mkt Cap
659.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
20.44
Shares
62.9M
Outstanding
Relia Inc provides telemarketing services. Its businesses includes: overseas business assistance; back office business; offshore back office business; home-visit; WEB marketing; data analysis and consulting.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Relia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Relia (MOSIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Relia (OTCGM: MOSIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Relia's (MOSIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Relia.

Q

What is the target price for Relia (MOSIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Relia

Q

Current Stock Price for Relia (MOSIF)?

A

The stock price for Relia (OTCGM: MOSIF) is $10.497367 last updated Wed Oct 27 2021 15:29:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Relia (MOSIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Relia.

Q

When is Relia (OTCGM:MOSIF) reporting earnings?

A

Relia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Relia (MOSIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Relia.

Q

What sector and industry does Relia (MOSIF) operate in?

A

Relia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.