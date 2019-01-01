QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
90.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
6.22
Shares
201.4M
Outstanding
Molinos Rio De La Plata SA produces, markets and distributes food products. It offers consumer products, including edible oils, frozen foods, dry and fresh pasta, grated bread, sausage, rice, premixes, mate, margarines, and luncheon meat products.

Molinos Rio De La Plata Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Molinos Rio De La Plata (MOPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Molinos Rio De La Plata (OTCGM: MOPLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Molinos Rio De La Plata's (MOPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Molinos Rio De La Plata.

Q

What is the target price for Molinos Rio De La Plata (MOPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Molinos Rio De La Plata

Q

Current Stock Price for Molinos Rio De La Plata (MOPLF)?

A

The stock price for Molinos Rio De La Plata (OTCGM: MOPLF) is $0.45 last updated Wed Sep 08 2021 16:08:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Molinos Rio De La Plata (MOPLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Molinos Rio De La Plata.

Q

When is Molinos Rio De La Plata (OTCGM:MOPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Molinos Rio De La Plata does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Molinos Rio De La Plata (MOPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Molinos Rio De La Plata.

Q

What sector and industry does Molinos Rio De La Plata (MOPLF) operate in?

A

Molinos Rio De La Plata is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.