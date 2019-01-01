QQQ
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/43.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
192.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sensor Technologies Inc is a solutions provider to various sectors including the oil and gas industry. With nonintrusive technologies including fiber-optic sensors and electric field mapping EFM systems, the company is able to accurately measure changes that could negatively impact its client's operations. Its sensors are a non-invasive tool for monitoring pipeline defects in real time and consist of non-intrusive sensors, monitor, and software.

Sensor Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sensor Technologies (MOOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sensor Technologies (OTCPK: MOOIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sensor Technologies's (MOOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sensor Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Sensor Technologies (MOOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sensor Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Sensor Technologies (MOOIF)?

A

The stock price for Sensor Technologies (OTCPK: MOOIF) is $0.01135 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:34:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sensor Technologies (MOOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sensor Technologies.

Q

When is Sensor Technologies (OTCPK:MOOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Sensor Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sensor Technologies (MOOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sensor Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Sensor Technologies (MOOIF) operate in?

A

Sensor Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.