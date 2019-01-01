QQQ
Montea Comm.VA is a real estate investment trust under Belgian law. It is engaged in the development and management of logistics and semi-industrial real estate properties. Geographically its portfolio is located in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and France. The revenue is generated from gross rental income and proceeds resulting from the services and the management of the buildings.

Montea Comm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Montea Comm (MONSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Montea Comm (OTCGM: MONSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Montea Comm's (MONSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Montea Comm.

Q

What is the target price for Montea Comm (MONSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Montea Comm

Q

Current Stock Price for Montea Comm (MONSF)?

A

The stock price for Montea Comm (OTCGM: MONSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Montea Comm (MONSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Montea Comm.

Q

When is Montea Comm (OTCGM:MONSF) reporting earnings?

A

Montea Comm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Montea Comm (MONSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Montea Comm.

Q

What sector and industry does Montea Comm (MONSF) operate in?

A

Montea Comm is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.