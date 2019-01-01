QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
16.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
91.4M
Outstanding
Mode Global Holdings PLC operates in the Fintech industry. It is engaged in building a financial services business to support an increasingly digitized economy and financial system, combining the best of banking, payments, investment, loyalty, and digital assets. Its core platform, 'Mode', is a financial services ecosystem that provides the full scope of banking and financial services to the holders of both traditional and crypto assets.

Mode Global Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mode Global Holdings (MODGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mode Global Holdings (OTCQB: MODGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mode Global Holdings's (MODGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mode Global Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Mode Global Holdings (MODGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mode Global Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Mode Global Holdings (MODGF)?

A

The stock price for Mode Global Holdings (OTCQB: MODGF) is $0.184 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:47:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mode Global Holdings (MODGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mode Global Holdings.

Q

When is Mode Global Holdings (OTCQB:MODGF) reporting earnings?

A

Mode Global Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mode Global Holdings (MODGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mode Global Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Mode Global Holdings (MODGF) operate in?

A

Mode Global Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.