QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
88.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.31
Shares
13.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mobotix AG manufactures video management systems and IP cameras. Its products are mx management center, outdoor cameras, indoor cameras, thermographic cameras, optics and software, home automation and accessories. The company also develops technologies such as light sensitivity, thermal, motion analysis, object statistics, behavioral analytics, and heatmap.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mobotix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mobotix (MOBXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mobotix (OTCEM: MOBXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mobotix's (MOBXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mobotix.

Q

What is the target price for Mobotix (MOBXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mobotix

Q

Current Stock Price for Mobotix (MOBXF)?

A

The stock price for Mobotix (OTCEM: MOBXF) is $6.75 last updated Tue Nov 10 2020 18:44:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mobotix (MOBXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobotix.

Q

When is Mobotix (OTCEM:MOBXF) reporting earnings?

A

Mobotix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mobotix (MOBXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mobotix.

Q

What sector and industry does Mobotix (MOBXF) operate in?

A

Mobotix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.