|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mobotix (OTCEM: MOBXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mobotix.
There is no analysis for Mobotix
The stock price for Mobotix (OTCEM: MOBXF) is $6.75 last updated Tue Nov 10 2020 18:44:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Mobotix.
Mobotix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mobotix.
Mobotix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.