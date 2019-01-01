QQQ
Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's principal business is coal mining and exploration which is operated by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Khushuut Coking Coal Project in Western Mongolia. The Khushuut Coal Mine is located approximately 1,350 km west of Ulaanbaatar in the Khovd Province of Western Mongolia. It is about 311 km from the Xinjiang Takeshiken border, connecting the Khushuut Road. The group is principally engaged in mining, processing and sale of coal; and other resources related business. Mongolia Energy derives all of its revenue from Coal mining.

Mongolia Energy Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mongolia Energy Corp (MOAEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mongolia Energy Corp (OTCPK: MOAEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mongolia Energy Corp's (MOAEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mongolia Energy Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Mongolia Energy Corp (MOAEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mongolia Energy Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Mongolia Energy Corp (MOAEF)?

A

The stock price for Mongolia Energy Corp (OTCPK: MOAEF) is $0.12 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 19:20:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mongolia Energy Corp (MOAEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mongolia Energy Corp.

Q

When is Mongolia Energy Corp (OTCPK:MOAEF) reporting earnings?

A

Mongolia Energy Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mongolia Energy Corp (MOAEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mongolia Energy Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Mongolia Energy Corp (MOAEF) operate in?

A

Mongolia Energy Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.