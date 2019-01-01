Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's principal business is coal mining and exploration which is operated by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Khushuut Coking Coal Project in Western Mongolia. The Khushuut Coal Mine is located approximately 1,350 km west of Ulaanbaatar in the Khovd Province of Western Mongolia. It is about 311 km from the Xinjiang Takeshiken border, connecting the Khushuut Road. The group is principally engaged in mining, processing and sale of coal; and other resources related business. Mongolia Energy derives all of its revenue from Coal mining.