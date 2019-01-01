QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Manzo Pharmaceuticals Inc formerly known as Fortune Oil & Gas Inc manufactures and sells products and owns patents in the field of supplemental and holistic cures sold through retail and online distribution. The company also develops its lactose intolerance product, in which it holds an exclusive patent license. Its primary products are dietary supplements, probiotics and natural remedies. In addition tit also owns other products, including a remedy for babies suffering from colic and/or digestive gas. Geographically, operation of the group is functioned through United States.

Manzo Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manzo Pharmaceuticals (MNZO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manzo Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: MNZO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Manzo Pharmaceuticals's (MNZO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manzo Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Manzo Pharmaceuticals (MNZO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manzo Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Manzo Pharmaceuticals (MNZO)?

A

The stock price for Manzo Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: MNZO) is $0.0007 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:54:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manzo Pharmaceuticals (MNZO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manzo Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Manzo Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:MNZO) reporting earnings?

A

Manzo Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manzo Pharmaceuticals (MNZO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manzo Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Manzo Pharmaceuticals (MNZO) operate in?

A

Manzo Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.