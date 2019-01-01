Manzo Pharmaceuticals Inc formerly known as Fortune Oil & Gas Inc manufactures and sells products and owns patents in the field of supplemental and holistic cures sold through retail and online distribution. The company also develops its lactose intolerance product, in which it holds an exclusive patent license. Its primary products are dietary supplements, probiotics and natural remedies. In addition tit also owns other products, including a remedy for babies suffering from colic and/or digestive gas. Geographically, operation of the group is functioned through United States.