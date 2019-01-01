QQQ
Manitou Gold Inc is a Canada based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests. The company's mineral assets include interests in the Kenwest property and Gaffney property, among others.

Manitou Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manitou Gold (MNTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manitou Gold (OTCPK: MNTUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Manitou Gold's (MNTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manitou Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Manitou Gold (MNTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manitou Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Manitou Gold (MNTUF)?

A

The stock price for Manitou Gold (OTCPK: MNTUF) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:33:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manitou Gold (MNTUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manitou Gold.

Q

When is Manitou Gold (OTCPK:MNTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Manitou Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manitou Gold (MNTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manitou Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Manitou Gold (MNTUF) operate in?

A

Manitou Gold is in the sector and industry.