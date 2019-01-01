Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides products and services through three brands: MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison website for consumers and providers of financial services; MoneySavingExpert.com, a consumer finance website with research and tools; and Travelsupermarket.com, a comparison website for holiday packages and car hire. The company divides its operations into three segments: Insurance, Money, and Home Services. The insurance segment includes insurance policies on a provider website. The Money segment includes products such as credit cards, loans, and mortgages. The Home Services segment includes products such as energy and broadband. The insurance segment contributes roughly half of the company's revenue.