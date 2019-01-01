QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides products and services through three brands: MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison website for consumers and providers of financial services; MoneySavingExpert.com, a consumer finance website with research and tools; and Travelsupermarket.com, a comparison website for holiday packages and car hire. The company divides its operations into three segments: Insurance, Money, and Home Services. The insurance segment includes insurance policies on a provider website. The Money segment includes products such as credit cards, loans, and mortgages. The Home Services segment includes products such as energy and broadband. The insurance segment contributes roughly half of the company's revenue.

Moneysupermarket.com Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moneysupermarket.com Gr (MNSKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moneysupermarket.com Gr (OTCPK: MNSKY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Moneysupermarket.com Gr's (MNSKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Moneysupermarket.com Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Moneysupermarket.com Gr (MNSKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moneysupermarket.com Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Moneysupermarket.com Gr (MNSKY)?

A

The stock price for Moneysupermarket.com Gr (OTCPK: MNSKY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Moneysupermarket.com Gr (MNSKY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moneysupermarket.com Gr.

Q

When is Moneysupermarket.com Gr (OTCPK:MNSKY) reporting earnings?

A

Moneysupermarket.com Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moneysupermarket.com Gr (MNSKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moneysupermarket.com Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Moneysupermarket.com Gr (MNSKY) operate in?

A

Moneysupermarket.com Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.