|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Affluent Partners Hldgs (OTCEM: MNNGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Affluent Partners Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Affluent Partners Hldgs
The stock price for Affluent Partners Hldgs (OTCEM: MNNGF) is $0.011 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 19:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Affluent Partners Hldgs.
Affluent Partners Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Affluent Partners Hldgs.
Affluent Partners Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.