There is no Press for this Ticker
Affluent Partners Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in purchasing, processing, designing, production, and wholesale distribution of pearls and jewelry products. The company's operating segment includes Sale of pearls and jewellery products and Strategic investment and financial services. It generates maximum revenue from the Sale of pearls and jewellery products segment. The company's geographical segments United States, Germany, Italy, Hong Kong, China, Japan, and other countries.

Affluent Partners Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Affluent Partners Hldgs (MNNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affluent Partners Hldgs (OTCEM: MNNGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Affluent Partners Hldgs's (MNNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affluent Partners Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Affluent Partners Hldgs (MNNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Affluent Partners Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Affluent Partners Hldgs (MNNGF)?

A

The stock price for Affluent Partners Hldgs (OTCEM: MNNGF) is $0.011 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 19:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affluent Partners Hldgs (MNNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affluent Partners Hldgs.

Q

When is Affluent Partners Hldgs (OTCEM:MNNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Affluent Partners Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Affluent Partners Hldgs (MNNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affluent Partners Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Affluent Partners Hldgs (MNNGF) operate in?

A

Affluent Partners Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.