Motivating the Masses Inc provides professional development and coaching services. The company's products and services revolve around the personal and business coaching programs. Its services are grouped into two disciplines: Business Segment and Personal Segment. Its Business Segment offers services, including Executive Coaching Services, Global Leadership Program (GLP), World Class Speaker Alliance (WCSA), Speak and Write to Make Millions, Powerhouse Speakers and Keynotes/Speaking Fees. Its Personal Segment offers Transformational Coaching, Abundance Now, Motivating the Teen Spirit and Breakthrough the Retreat. Its programs are sold as a package of books and digital video discs (DVDs).