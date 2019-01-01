QQQ
Gen2 Technologies Inc is the next generation in live-action broadcasting technology. It is a full-service provider geared to professional leagues and athletes, whether it be traditional sports, extreme sports, or esports, that allows fans to watch them in action from perspectives that do not exist.

Gen2 Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gen2 Technologies (OTCPK: MNIZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gen2 Technologies's (MNIZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gen2 Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gen2 Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ)?

A

The stock price for Gen2 Technologies (OTCPK: MNIZ) is $0.3214 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:41:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gen2 Technologies.

Q

When is Gen2 Technologies (OTCPK:MNIZ) reporting earnings?

A

Gen2 Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gen2 Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) operate in?

A

Gen2 Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.