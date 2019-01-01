Cannis Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the business of developing proprietary mobile applications and offline sales and distribution of nutritional supplements manufactured by third parties. It has two operating business segments and one geographical segment Malaysia. The Online commerce and services segment comprises platforms operating in retail and wholesale commerce, retail and wholesale commerce, cross-border and global, local consumer services and others. The Offline sales distribution segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales and distributions of nutritional supplements which will be integrated with the company's mobile application platform.