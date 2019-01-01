QQQ
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells a variety of folding cartons for consumer goods packaging. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on the product type. The MM packaging segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells packaging for consumer goods, which include cigarettes, pharmaceuticals, detergents, personal care products, and luxury products. The MM karton segment sells folding carton packaging for food, hygiene and household products, do-it-yourself home improvement products, and spare parts for the automotive industry products. The segment's products are primarily made from recycled fiber-based cartonboard. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MNHFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCPK: MNHFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mayr-Melnhof Karton's (MNHFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mayr-Melnhof Karton.

Q

What is the target price for Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MNHFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Q

Current Stock Price for Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MNHFF)?

A

The stock price for Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCPK: MNHFF) is $182.74 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:31:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MNHFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mayr-Melnhof Karton.

Q

When is Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCPK:MNHFF) reporting earnings?

A

Mayr-Melnhof Karton does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MNHFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mayr-Melnhof Karton.

Q

What sector and industry does Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MNHFF) operate in?

A

Mayr-Melnhof Karton is in the sector and industry.