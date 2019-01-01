Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells a variety of folding cartons for consumer goods packaging. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on the product type. The MM packaging segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells packaging for consumer goods, which include cigarettes, pharmaceuticals, detergents, personal care products, and luxury products. The MM karton segment sells folding carton packaging for food, hygiene and household products, do-it-yourself home improvement products, and spare parts for the automotive industry products. The segment's products are primarily made from recycled fiber-based cartonboard. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.