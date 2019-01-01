Man Group PLC is a investment management firm. It provides a diverse range of alternative and traditional quantitative investment strategies to a predominantly institutional client base. Man divides its reported funds under management by four material segments, including momentum strategies, multi- strategy, sector-based, and alpha capture strategies. The momentum strategy utilizes algorithms to identify trends and to exhibit low correlation with other asset classes. Multi-asset strategies compose a mix of high-conviction systematic models of liquid assets. The alpha capture strategy constructs a long-only portfolio of best ideas from specific equity brokers. Revenue is generated primarily through management fees and secondarily through performance fees.