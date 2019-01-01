QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.2K
Div / Yield
0.11/4.61%
52 Wk
2.45 - 3.23
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
47.11
Open
-
P/E
10.89
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Man Group PLC is a investment management firm. It provides a diverse range of alternative and traditional quantitative investment strategies to a predominantly institutional client base. Man divides its reported funds under management by four material segments, including momentum strategies, multi- strategy, sector-based, and alpha capture strategies. The momentum strategy utilizes algorithms to identify trends and to exhibit low correlation with other asset classes. Multi-asset strategies compose a mix of high-conviction systematic models of liquid assets. The alpha capture strategy constructs a long-only portfolio of best ideas from specific equity brokers. Revenue is generated primarily through management fees and secondarily through performance fees.

Man Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Man Group (MNGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Man Group (OTCPK: MNGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Man Group's (MNGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Man Group.

Q

What is the target price for Man Group (MNGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Man Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Man Group (MNGPF)?

A

The stock price for Man Group (OTCPK: MNGPF) is $2.45 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:45:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Man Group (MNGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Man Group.

Q

When is Man Group (OTCPK:MNGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Man Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Man Group (MNGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Man Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Man Group (MNGPF) operate in?

A

Man Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.