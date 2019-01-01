QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
MSA Safety Inc makes safety products used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. MSA Safety generates most of its revenue in North America.

MSA Safety Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MSA Safety (MNESP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MSA Safety (OTCPK: MNESP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MSA Safety's (MNESP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MSA Safety.

Q

What is the target price for MSA Safety (MNESP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MSA Safety

Q

Current Stock Price for MSA Safety (MNESP)?

A

The stock price for MSA Safety (OTCPK: MNESP) is $45.01 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:07:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MSA Safety (MNESP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2013.

Q

When is MSA Safety (OTCPK:MNESP) reporting earnings?

A

MSA Safety does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MSA Safety (MNESP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MSA Safety.

Q

What sector and industry does MSA Safety (MNESP) operate in?

A

MSA Safety is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.