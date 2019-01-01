QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
25.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
342.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Firefly Resources Ltd is focused on exploring, acquiring, and developing copper, gold, and base metal projects in Australia. Its projects include the Yalgoo Gold Project, Forrestania Gold Project, and Paterson Copper-Gold Project. The Forrestania Gold Project is located in the east of Perth in Western Australia. The Paterson Copper-Gold Project is located in the Paterson Province in north-western Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Firefly Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Firefly Resources (MNDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Firefly Resources (OTC: MNDMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Firefly Resources's (MNDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Firefly Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Firefly Resources (MNDMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Firefly Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Firefly Resources (MNDMF)?

A

The stock price for Firefly Resources (OTC: MNDMF) is $0.075 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 14:22:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Firefly Resources (MNDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Firefly Resources.

Q

When is Firefly Resources (OTC:MNDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Firefly Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Firefly Resources (MNDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Firefly Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Firefly Resources (MNDMF) operate in?

A

Firefly Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.