QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.64/3.08%
52 Wk
18.55 - 479
Mkt Cap
33.2M
Payout Ratio
44
Open
-
P/E
14.61
EPS
0.38
Shares
1.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mars Bancorp Inc along with its subsidiaries provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans, deposits, mortgage, and online banking services. The primary activities of the bank are owning and supervising its subsidiary Mars Bank which is a national association located in Pennsylvania. It derives its principal sources of revenue from its residential and commercial real estate portfolios, commercial, industrial and consumer loans, investment securities portfolio, as well as a variety of deposit services offered to its customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mars Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mars Bancorp (MNBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mars Bancorp (OTCQX: MNBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mars Bancorp's (MNBP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mars Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Mars Bancorp (MNBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mars Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Mars Bancorp (MNBP)?

A

The stock price for Mars Bancorp (OTCQX: MNBP) is $20.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:21:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mars Bancorp (MNBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2015.

Q

When is Mars Bancorp (OTCQX:MNBP) reporting earnings?

A

Mars Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mars Bancorp (MNBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mars Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Mars Bancorp (MNBP) operate in?

A

Mars Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.