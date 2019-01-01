QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Multi-Media Tutorial Services Inc produces, acquires and distributes products to educational institutions and consumers using direct marketing through Internet advertising.

Analyst Ratings

Multi-Media Tutorial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Multi-Media Tutorial (MMTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Multi-Media Tutorial (OTCEM: MMTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Multi-Media Tutorial's (MMTS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Multi-Media Tutorial.

Q

What is the target price for Multi-Media Tutorial (MMTS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Multi-Media Tutorial

Q

Current Stock Price for Multi-Media Tutorial (MMTS)?

A

The stock price for Multi-Media Tutorial (OTCEM: MMTS) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:34:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Multi-Media Tutorial (MMTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Multi-Media Tutorial.

Q

When is Multi-Media Tutorial (OTCEM:MMTS) reporting earnings?

A

Multi-Media Tutorial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Multi-Media Tutorial (MMTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Multi-Media Tutorial.

Q

What sector and industry does Multi-Media Tutorial (MMTS) operate in?

A

Multi-Media Tutorial is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.