Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Micro Imaging Technology Inc (MIT) is an engaged in developing and manufacturing of laser-based microbial identification system. The device uses the principles of light scattering to discriminate various bacteria cells that are suspended in filtered water. Its MIT 1000 product features 35 photodetectors that surround the sample vial and collect light scattering intensities that are generated when a cell intersects the laser beam.

Micro Imaging Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Micro Imaging Technology (OTCEM: MMTC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Micro Imaging Technology's (MMTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Micro Imaging Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Micro Imaging Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC)?

A

The stock price for Micro Imaging Technology (OTCEM: MMTC) is $0.2001 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 15:26:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Micro Imaging Technology.

Q

When is Micro Imaging Technology (OTCEM:MMTC) reporting earnings?

A

Micro Imaging Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Micro Imaging Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC) operate in?

A

Micro Imaging Technology is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.