Megmilk Snow Brand Co Ltd is involved in manufacturing and selling cow's milk, milk products and other foods. The company has Dairy products, Beverages and Desserts, Feedstuffs and Seed products and International business domains. Its products include producing and selling of butter, margarine, processed cheese, natural cheese and condensed and skim milk, yogurts etc. The firm also operates in nutrition business, dairy products business and functional ingredients business.