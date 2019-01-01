QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.94 - 10.48
Mkt Cap
841.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
109.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Massmart Holdings Ltd is a South Africa-based firm that principally engages in the distribution and sales of general merchandise, basic foods, liquor, groceries, cosmetics, and home improvement equipment. The company operates through two divisions, including Massmart Retail and Massmart Wholesale. Each of the divisions has particular retail or wholesale format, and operates through special brands, like Game, Builders, Cambridge, Rhino, Makro, The Fruitspot, Wholesale Cash & Carry. The majority of the company's stores are located in South Africa, followed by a few stores in other sub-Saharan countries.

Analyst Ratings

Massmart Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Massmart Hldgs (MMRTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Massmart Hldgs (OTCPK: MMRTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Massmart Hldgs's (MMRTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Massmart Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Massmart Hldgs (MMRTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Massmart Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Massmart Hldgs (MMRTY)?

A

The stock price for Massmart Hldgs (OTCPK: MMRTY) is $7.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:24:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Massmart Hldgs (MMRTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Massmart Hldgs (OTCPK:MMRTY) reporting earnings?

A

Massmart Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Massmart Hldgs (MMRTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Massmart Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Massmart Hldgs (MMRTY) operate in?

A

Massmart Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.