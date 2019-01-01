Massmart Holdings Ltd is a South Africa-based firm that principally engages in the distribution and sales of general merchandise, basic foods, liquor, groceries, cosmetics, and home improvement equipment. The company operates through two divisions, including Massmart Retail and Massmart Wholesale. Each of the divisions has particular retail or wholesale format, and operates through special brands, like Game, Builders, Cambridge, Rhino, Makro, The Fruitspot, Wholesale Cash & Carry. The majority of the company's stores are located in South Africa, followed by a few stores in other sub-Saharan countries.